Patriots Release Five, OL Martin to IR as NFL Rosters Trimmed to 80

Two defenders looking for a second-tour of duty with New England are among Tuesday’s roster casualties.

In compliance with the NFL’s second roster-adjustment deadline in the NFL (requiring rosters to be reduced to 80 players by 4:00pm ET on Tuesday, August 24) the Patriots have released safety Malik Gant, wide receiver Devin Ross, long snapper Brian Khoury, linebacker Cassh Maluia and offensive lineman R.J. Prince.

Offensive lineman Marcus Martin was also placed on injured reserve.

Gant was a late addition during training camp, signing with the Patriots earlier this month. The 24-year-old was hoping for a second tour of duty with the Patriots, as he originally joined the team as an undrafted free agent in 2019. After being placed on injured reserve with a leg injury, ending his 2019 season, he was eventually released as a part of the teams first wave of cuts in 2020. The hard-hitting safety should provide a boost to the defensive backfield of a team in need.

Ross began his pro career with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent in 2018. The 26-year-old wideout spent time in Tennessee, as well as the Philadelphia Eagles. After two stints on the Patriots practice squad (in 2019 and again in 2020), Ross was signed to a futures contract by New England in January.

Khoury has had quite the football journey. The 29-year-old has spent time in the XFL, CFL, and IFL. The journeyman long-snapper signed with New England on August 9th, after Joe Cardona was sidelined with an injury. Though Khoury adequately handled the snapping duties in the Patriots’ first two preseason games, his spot on the roster was likely to be lost with Cardona’s return to the lineup.

Maluia signed with the Patriots in early August, in the wake of linebacker Raekwon McMillan being placed on season-ending injured reserve. The 22-year-old was drafted by New England in the sixth Round (204th overall Selection) in the 2020 NFL draft out of Wyoming. He played in nine games with the Patriots last season, before being cut by the team in March. Despite his speed and short-area movement skills making him an effective player both at linebacker and on special teams, the Pats’ depth at the position made him a long shot to secure a roster spot.

Prince is a versatile lineman, who provided New England with a solid presence during camp. The 26-year-old originally signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted rookie in 2018. Prince then spent time on and off both the Steelers’ and Baltimore Ravens’ practice squads from 2018 through 2020. He was signed by New England in June 2021.

Martin was signed by the Patriots to their active roster in late December 2020. The 27-year-old previously spent time with the San Francisco 49ers, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions, playing in 29 NFL games, making 24 starts. Martin had seen time during Patriots training camp both at center and guard along the offensive line.