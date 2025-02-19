Patriots Release Former Browns LB
The New England Patriots have reportedly cut ties with one of their defenders signed from last offseason.
According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Patriots have released linebacker Sione Takitaki.
Takitaki is a six-year league veteran who joined the Patriots in 2024, spending the first five years of his career with the Cleveland Browns, who selected him at No. 80 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft.
During his 2024 campaign with the Patriots, Takitaki appeared in 11 games and started four, posting 21 combined tackles.
The Patriots signed Takitaki to a two-year deal last offseason. However, by releasing him, the team saves around $1.6 million in cap space, which adds to their league-most salary cap space reaching over $120 million.
As Mike Vrabel enters the mix leading the Patriots' charge as head coach, some turnover on both sides of the ball is to be expected as New England's news leader implements his own personnel and schemes. Takitaki looks to be one who wasn't a part of that mix.
Now, as a free agent, Takitaki will have the opportunity to join the third team of his career. As for the Patriots, expect them to dive into improving their linebacker room later down the line this offseason, whether that be on the free agent market or in the draft.
