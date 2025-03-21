Patriots Release Four Players
The New England Patriots let go of four players as their roster turnover continues this offseason.
The group consisted of linebackers Curtis Jacobs and Andrew Parker Jr., offensive tackle Caleb Jones and center Lecitus Smith.
New England claimed Jacobs off waivers from the Kansas City Chiefs at final roster cuts in August 2024. The undrafted rookie out of Penn State appeared in nine games, logging four tackles with snap counts of 136 and 23 on special teams and defense, respectively.
Parker Jr. signed as an undrafted free agent with the Jacksonville Jaguars last April out of Appalachian State. He landed on the Patriots' practice squad back in December and agreed to a futures contract with the team in January.
Jones spent the first two years of his career with the Green Bay Packers after initially signing as a UDFA out of Indiana. He joined New England's practice squad in September 2024 and also was inked to a futures contract in January.
Smith was an Arizona Cardinals sixth-round pick in 2022. He bounced around between the Houston Texans, Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers before latching on with New England this past season.
The Virginia Tech product played in eight games and made one start in 2024 while seeing the field for five offensive reps and 28 on special teams.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!