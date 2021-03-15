Report: Patriots Pick Up Godchaux

The New England Patriots reportedly agreed to terms with free agent defensive tackle Davon Godchaux

The New England Patriots stayed with the AFC East to pick up some help along the defensive line.

Defensive tackle Davon Godchaux, who spent the past four seasons with the Miami Dolphins, reportedly has agree to terms with the Patriots, according to ESPN reporter Adam Schefter, citing agent Drew Rosenhaus.

The deal is believed to be for two years and worth $16 million, with $9 million in guarantees.

It has to be considered a very good deal for Godchaux, who missed the final 11 games of the 2020 season with a pectoral injury sustained in the 43-17 victory against the San Francisco 49ers.

Godchaux ended up starting 42 of 52 games for the Dolphins, including all 37 games he played the past three seasons.

Godchaux's time in Miami ended with 179 tackles and three sacks.

Rookie second-round pick Raekwon Davis took over for Godchaux in the middle of the defensive line after the injury and the Dolphins run defense played its best football in the second half of the season.

Based on Pro Football Focus' grades, Davis performed much better than Godchaux did in 2020.

Godchaux's arrival could help make up for the potential loss of free agent interior defensive linemen Adam Butler and Lawrence Guy.