Patriots Make Another Move at Tight End

The New England Patriots are making another trade with former director of player personnel Nick Caserio’s Houston Texans.

But it’s not the trade many fans were hoping to see go down between the Pats and Texans.

The Patriots are sending tight end Ryan Izzo to Houston for a seventh-round pick in 2022, according to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero.

Izzo, a seventh-round pick (250th overall) in 2018 out of Florida State, became expendable after the Pats agreed to terms with free agent tight ends Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry to big-money contracts earlier this week.

Izzo started all 12 games he played for the Pats last season, his second in the NFL. He had just 13 catches for 199 yards and never found the end zone.

Caserio, who left the Pats to become Houston’s general manager in January, has also signed former Pats free agent safety Terrence Brooks and 2016 Pats sixth-round pick Kamu Grugier-Hill to one-year contracts this week. And Caserio agreed to swap 2021 draft picks with the Pats in the fourth, fifth and sixth rounds for the rights to offensive tackle Marcus Cannon, a transaction that became official Wednesday.

The Houston-New England highway is obviously wide open, but the Texans have remained adamant about not wanting to trade quarterback Deshaun Watson despite the three-time Pro Bowl selection's wishes to be moved.

This will be the third trade of the offseason for the Patriots, who also brought back tackle Trent Brown from the Las Vegas Raiders for a 2022 fifth-round pick with New England also getting a 2022 seventh-round selection.