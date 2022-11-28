Patriots Release 'Redtro' Hype Video Ahead of Bills Showdown: WATCH

Looking forward, the New England Patriots hope to move backward.

To a time when they won big games, division titles and Super Bowls. To a time when they looked resplendent in red jerseys and with "Pat Patriot" on their helmets. And, mostly, to a time when they routinely beat the Buffalo Bills.

The Patriots, who lost to the Minnesota Vikings on Thanksgiving, got no help with their playoff positioning on Sunday as all the teams they are battling for an AFC Wild Card won. Now they'll look to an old friend for a boost against Josh Allen in Thursday night's AFC East showdown at Gillette Stadium.

The Patriots on Monday morning released a hype video featuring their red throwback uniforms and Pat Patriot logo. The video features players Matthew Judon, Matthew Slater, David Andrews and Kendrick Bourne in a DeLorean straight from the movie, Back to the Future. (We guess that makes Bill Belichick "Doc Brown" and Mac Jones "Marty McFly"?).

The video attracted 1.5 million views in two hours.

The retro look has already worked once this season, as New England wore the red jerseys during a 29-0 shutout of the Detroit Lions in Week 5 in October.

The Patriots once owned the Bills, using them as mere fodder along the way to six Super Bowls. From 2000 to 2019 New England won 35 of 39 meetings, including a 15-game winning streak.

But since Tom Brady departed the Pats are only 1-4 against the Bills, including an embarrassing 30-point loss in last season's playoffs.

At 6-5 and with a small margin for error to make this season's postseason, the Pats play the 8-3 Bills twice in the final six weeks.

