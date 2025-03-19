Patriots Reunite Titans LB With Mike Vrabel
The New England Patriots are bringing in another one of Mike Vrabel's former defenders from his time with the Tennessee Titans.
According to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler, the Patriots have agreed to a one-year deal with free agent linebacker Jack Gibbens.
Gibbens has been with the Titans' defense for the past three seasons, starting as an undrafted free agent out of Minnesota. Now re-joins his former coach Mike Vrabel in Foxboro, whom he began his NFL career with in the 2022 season.
Gibbens' 2024 campaign was cut short due to a season-ending ankle injury but still appeared in 10 games to log 44 tackles, two TFLs, and half a sack. His best year came in 2023 when Vrabel was still stationed in Tennessee, where he nearly logged 100 combined tackles in 14 games.
He's the second former Titans linebacker to join the Patriots' roster this offseason, as edge rusher Harold Landry III was the first to make that happen amid his signing of a three-year deal with New England ahead of the free agency opening.
The Patriots have remained diligent in bolstering up their defensive unit, both within their starting unit and their depth. Gibbens is yet another addition to fit that trend, and now looks to be an intriguing piece to factor into New England's front seven for the 2025 campaign.
