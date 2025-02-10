Patriots RB Named Surprise Cut Candidate
The New England Patriots are entering what is expected to be a very busy offseason. As the team looks to get back into playoff contention, anything could happen.
At this point in time, the Patriots have quite a few areas where they could look to improve. Could they consider making some major roster moves to shake things up as well?
With that in mind, one surprising potential roster cut has been suggested for New England.
Jaren Kawada of ClutchPoints has made the case for running back Rhamondre Stevenson to be a cut candidate.
Does it make sense for the Patriots to consider making a change at running back? That is a difficult question to answer.
Throughout his career, Stevenson has had some issues with fumbles. In fact, he was even benched at one point during the 2024 season by Jerod Mayo for those struggles.
Mike Vrabel is now in charge and he is not going to be patient with those kinds of mistakes either. New England could consider making a move now and getting ahead of any possible situation with him.
That being said, it is not likely that the Patriots will cut Stevenson. He is still a very capable running back and has put up solid production for New England.
During the 2024 NFL season with the Patriots, Stevenson played in 15 games. He carried the football 207 times for 801 yards and seven touchdowns. Stevenson did have six fumbles with three of them being lost.
He is just 26 years old and is still under contract with New England for another three years with a potential out following the 2026 season. More than likely, the Patriots will give it another year and see what ends up happening.
Stevenson would definitely be a shocking roster cut this offseason. If he has another year full of fumbling struggles, it would be much more likely the team would consider moving on next offseason.
