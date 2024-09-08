Patriots Rival Tyreek Hill Detained Before Game
The New England Patriots are gearing up for their Week 1 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals today, but major news broke about one of their biggest AFC East rivals.
Miami Dolphins superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill was reportedly arrested for a traffic violation on his way to the stadium.
Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team shared a video of Hill being on the ground and handcuffed.
Hill and the Dolphins are in Miami today taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars. They are set to start a season that they hope will end up being much more successful than their 2023 campaign that ended with a disappointing loss in the Wild Card.
It has been reported that Hill was speeding before the incident and then got into a verbal spat with the officer. Following that verbal spat, the police officer decided to handcuff him and issue him a citation. The citation was reportedly for "reckless driving."
Clearly, this isn't a huge situation that will continue being an issue. It's simply a disruption to Hill's game day routine.
Despite the incident, it has been reported that Hill will be playing this afternoon for the Dolphins.
During the 2023 season with Miami, Hill put up yet another monster season. He ended up catching 119 passes for 1,799 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Looking ahead to the upcoming season, Hill has been hoping to put up even bigger numbers.
As for the team as a whole, the Dolphins are loaded with talent. Their offense is expected to be one of the most dynamic in the NFL.
All of that being said, the Patriots are set to kick off their season opener and a new era of football under Jerod Mayo at 1:00 p.m. EST. Hopefully, we'll be talking about a big-time win following this afternoon's action.
