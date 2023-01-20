Rob Gronkowski Teases Possible Reunion With Tom Brady; Patriots Homecoming?

Rob Gronkowski retired from the NFL twice after nine years with the New England Patriots, two years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and four Super Bowl titles.

FOXBORO — Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski has tinkered with a comeback from retirement, continually keeping the door open instead of just maintaining his new life as a media member.

Gronkowski, who will turn 34 in May, initially retired from football with the New England Patriots when he was 30 years old after vetoing a trade to the Detroit Lions. He informed the Patriots he’d opt for retirement over playing with a quarterback other than Tom Brady.

Evidently, he made the right decision to reunite with Brady because the duo won another Super Bowl in 2020, this time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

But as Brady continued playing football into his mid 40's, Gronk started a new chapter with a television career with Fox.

While it's undoubtedly possible Brady teams up with Gronk holding a microphone for Fox, especially when you consider that he has a 10-year, $375 million deal waiting for him following his NFL career, the question has once again arisen regarding whether or not the future Hall of Famer could reunite with his old quarterback in 2023.

Perhaps they could even return to the Patriots? Or maybe they both head to Las Vegas to play for old friend Josh McDaniels?

The tight end and quarterback were a dominating duo with McDaniels as their offensive coordinator. In fact, Gronkowski recorded 521 receptions for 7,861 yards and 79 touchdowns during his time with New England.

Sports Illustrated‘s Robin Lundberg sat down with the four-time All-Pro tight end and asked where he was more likely to reunite with Brady: on the field or on television with Fox?



Gronkowski resolved any doubt that the answer was anywhere but television, perhaps giving his most decisive response yet on his future plans.

“I would say in the broadcast booth,” Gronkowski told SI. “I’m hoping that he comes and joins me very soon. It’s a lot of fun. Fox has just great people. We have such a great team in the studio. We’ve got Michael Strahan. We’ve got Howie Long. We’ve got Terry Bradshaw. They’re just such great guys to be around.

“They get the job done but at the same time, they’re always cracking jokes and having a blast, which I love. But I don’t think Tom will be joining us in the studio, I think he’ll be up in the booth. I’m not a booth guy … I’m not a commentator,” he added.

Although it’s clear Gronkowski hasn’t shut the door completely on his playing career, it certainly sounds as if his playing days are behind him.

Even so, it should not come as a complete surprise if Brady is able to convince him to come back for a third time.

