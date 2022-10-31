Robert Kraft, Patriots Denouncing Kayne West, Supporting Jewish Community

As Kanye West's dramatic fall from grace continues in the wake of his antisemitic comments, the New England Patriots are reinforcing their support of the Jewish community.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft sponsored a TV ad that ran during broadcasts of NFL games on Sunday, calling on viewers to "stand up against Jewish hate." Kraft, 81, is Jewish.

“Antisemitism is hate. Hate against Jews. For being Jewish,” the 30-second ad released by the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism and the Robert K. Kraft Family Foundation said. “Recently many of you have spoken up. We hear you today. We must hear you tomorrow."

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown also announced they would be leaving West's marketing agency, Donda Sports.



Kraft's ad first aired during the first quarter of the Patriots' 22-17 victory over the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. The Foundation to Combat Antisemitism said the ad was put out with the goal of "calling attention to the concerning rise of antisemitism and mobilizing all Americans to #StandUpToJewishHate."

Said Kraft in a statement:

"We must do more to make people aware that antisemitism is a growing threat against Jews on social media and in communities across the country. My hope is this commercial will continue to enhance the national conversation about the need to speak out against hatred of all types, and particularly to stand up to Jewish hate."

Last week, a string of companies cut ties with West after his inflammatory comments, led by Adidas and prominent talent agency CAA. The Anti-Defamation League is warning that West's comments are being "embraced by antisemitic extremist groups."

