Patriots Exec Announces Resignation From Team
The New England Patriots are losing a long-time pillar from their front office.
According to a report from insider Mike Reiss of ESPN, Patriots executive vice president of football business Robyn Glaser informed the franchise of her resignation. Glaser has spent the past 18 years within New England, but will now be moving on.
Reiss details that Glaser will plan to work through mid-February. Therefore, the move won't be an immediate shift. Yet, it will still likely have a ripple effect throughout the entire front office.
Glaser has been a key component as a Patriots executive since joining the franchise in 2007 as a senior advisor, moving up the ranks to vice president in 2011, senior vice president in 2018 and chief administrative officer of football in 2022.
Her role within the organization was connected to all things league business-related and legal relations. She was also the senior advisor to previous Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo this past season before he and New England ultimately parted ways after one year.
Glaser's departure will now add even further to the extensive turnover taking place among the Patriots' brass.
