Patriots' Rookie Class Excels in Victory Over Browns

The New England Patriots rolled over the Cleveland Browns 38-15 at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, improving their record to 3-3. Bill Belichick is now tied with the legendary George Halas for the second most head coaching wins in NFL history with 324.

It was a heck of a day for Belichick’s 2022 draft class, as a handful of rookies shined. First-round pick offensive guard Cole Strange played well not giving up a sack. Fourth-rounder Jack Jones continued to start at cornerback and play well with a couple of passes defensed. Third-rounder Marcus Jones contributed in the return game and secondary. Undrafted Brenden Schooler recovered a muffed punt, and running backs Pierre Strong Jr. and Kevin Harris got their first real action of the season.

However, it was fourth-rounder quarterback Bailey Zappe and second-round wide receiver Tyquan Thornton that led the charge.

After another week in which Belichick left the door open for a possible Mac Jones return after suffering a high ankle sprain against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3, the Patriots ultimately ruled him out for the third straight week.

That opened the door for Zappe's second straight start.

Zappe held his own, completing 24 out of 34 passes for 309 yards and two touchdowns. He showed good pocket awareness and continues to be poised. His only mistake - though it wasn't solely his fault - came late in the first quarter when Myles Garrett beat Isaiah Wynn and strip-sacked him. Other than that, Zappe did not turn the football over.

He’s now 2-0 as a starter in the NFL, joining the Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts (5-0) and Dallas Cowboys' Cooper Rush (4-0) as the only undefeated starting quarterbacks this season.

With Nelson Agholor being ruled out with a hamstring injury, and Kendrick Bourne leaving the game with a toe injury Thornton took full advantage, catching four passes for 37 yards and adding three carries for 16 yards.

The former Baylor standout also scored his first two touchdowns of his NFL career.

His first score came when the Patriots marched down the field on their opening possession coming out of the half and Zappe threw him a 2-yard touchdown pass to give New England a 17-6 lead.

Thornton struck again after the Browns muffed a punt in the fourth quarter. He ran right to left on a jet sweep for a 19-yard untouched touchdown, giving the Patriots a 31-15 lead.

It remains to be seen whether or not the Patriots will stick with the hot hand and ride with Zappe or if we will see the return of Jones. We will see when the Patriots host the Chicago Bears next Monday night at Gillette Stadium.

