Patriots Rookie QB Drake Maye Had Mature Response To Losing Starting Job
The New England Patriots appear to have their long-term starting quarterback already on the roster in the form of rookie signal caller Drake Maye.
While he does project to be the team's new franchise quarterback, he will not be the Week 1 starter. Instead, Jerod Mayo and the Patriots will be rolling with veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett.
Bringing Maye along slowly might be the best possible move. He'll be able to learn from the sideline and have the coaching staff develop him more before being forced to play on the field.
Of course, Maye would prefer to be playing. However, he had a very mature response to not winning the starting job.
As shared by ESPN, Brissett has revealed that when the quarterback job was announced to be his, Maye approached him and told him that he'd help in any way possible.
Needless to say, it's impressive to see a young player fresh off of that disappointment come out and take it so well. Maye truly just wants to be the best team player he can possibly be, which is a great sign for the future.
During preseason action, Maye ended up completing 21 of his 34 pass attempts for 192 yards and a touchdown. He showed major flashes of huge arm talent. Now, he'll wait his turn behind Brissett.
Brissett is excited to have the opportunity to start for New England. He wants to keep the job and will do everything in his power to make that happen.
"I never gave up. Every year I sat out, I ended up falling more in love with the game. I think my journey has built me for the journey of this year."
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what the future has in store. Maye will be the starting quarterback at some point in the near future, but for now he'll learn behind Brissett and the veteran quarterback will receive a well-deserved chance to play.
