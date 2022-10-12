Patriots Speedy WR Tyquan Thornton Makes Quick Impact

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots finally got to dress their second-round burner, Tyquan Thornton, whose 4.28-second 40-yard dash was the fastest among wide receivers at the NFL Scouting Combine. Although not the sexiest NFL debut in a 29-0 beatdown of the Detroit Lions, it was certainly nice to see him on the field in live game action.

After being sidelined for the first four games of his rookie season with a broken collarbone, the 22-year-old out of Baylor played 25 snaps, catching a pair of short passes for seven yards in his first regular season game.

“It was a blessing to be back out there with my teammates fighting for the W,” Thornton said. “It’s a blessing just to be back out there.”

It was certainly an inspiring debut on a couple of fronts.

Despite being placed on injured reserve, Thornton was back more quickly than originally speculated, and beyond that, he fit in seamlessly. The rookie wideout lined up at multiple spots and used suddenness and burst to create consistent separation against the Lions’ press-man scheme.

Thornton’s first catch came in the third quarter, a short pass to the right from fellow rookie Bailey Zappe, where he was quickly tackled by defensive end Aidan Hutchinson. As he jogged back to the huddle, releasing those initial butterflies, Thornton knew he was all the way back.

“It was definitely like an ‘I’m cool’ moment,” Thornton said. “The first time really getting brought down to the ground since the injury.”

As he rehabbed, seeing his teammates had him eager to get back, but the rookie knew he couldn’t cut any corners if he wanted to see real results.

“Watching my guys go out there and fight their hearts out, motivated me,” Thornton said. “It was a day-by-day thing because one thing about the process: You can’t cheat it. So you’ve gotta go in day in and day out and put your best foot forward and get better.”

The selection of Thornton was a curious one given the Patriots' perceived needs and the timing of that pick. Projected as a mid-round pick, the Patriots traded up to select the speedy Baylor at pick No. 50.

Head Coach Bill Belichick expressed his pleasure to see Thornton get his first snaps but also reiterated Thornton has a long way to go.

"It was good to have him back out there. He has a long way to go,” Belichick said. “There's a lot he learned from yesterday. He's smart, he's a hard-working kid. We'll keep stacking days together here. Good progress."

New England’s leading receiver, Jakobi Meyers, who keeps getting better every single year, was asked about Thornton making his NFL debut.

"That was really special honestly, just to see him go out there and play, play fast, and see the game slow down for him."

Thornton will look to take on a more distinguished role in the Patriots’ passing game in the coming weeks. His next chance comes this Sunday when New England hits the road for a matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

