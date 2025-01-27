Patriots Rumored Star Target Shuts Down Speculation
The New England Patriots have been connected to quite a few different big names ahead of the upcoming NFL offseason. With tons of cap space to spend and great draft capital to utilize, they are in a great place to make a move for any player they want to pursue that is available.
One potential target that has been mentioned a few times is none other than Tennessee Titans' star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons.
Simmons would be a massive pickup for the Patriots and he has a long history with Mike Vrabel. He also has a history with some of the other coaches who were added to the New England staff.
It's unknown whether Simmons will be made available or not this offseason, but there were rumblings about the Titans moving him ahead of the 2024 NFL trade deadline.
Despite all of the rumors and speculation surrounding Simmons, he took to X to shut it all down.
"Stop trying to make stories!" Simmons wrote. "These guys that I'm congratulation are guys who I spent majority of my NFL career with! Getting a promotion with the Titans or another team is a blessing! Why wouldn't I be happy for them! So of course I'm going to congratulate them!"
That should help calm down the rumor mill. Simmons is making it very clear that he's not targeting a trade to the Patriots at this point in time.
Throughout the course of the 2024 NFL season, Simmons ended up playing in 16 games. He racked up 76 total tackles to go along with five sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and four defended passes.
At 27 years old, Simmons would be a massive pickup for New England. Unfortunately, the Patriots may not get a chance to try and acquire him.
Expect to hear a ton of rumors surrounding New England this offseason. The front office has the cap space to make an aggressive pitch to free agents and they have quite a few holes to fill.
Hopefully, the Patriots are able to bring in some talent and fill the holes that they do have.
Simmons may not end up being a target this offseason, but if he's made available New England should absolutely get on the phone and try to bring him onboard.
