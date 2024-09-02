Patriots RB Receives Huge 2024 Predictions
The New England Patriots are going to be an intriguing team to keep an eye on to start the 2024 NFL season. Offensively, no one knows quite what to expect from the team.
Jacoby Brissett will be the Week 1 starter at quarterback. After a hard-fought competition during preseason and training camp action, Brissett was named the starter over first-round rookie Drake Maye. However, his supporting cast is a bit questionable.
At wide receiver, the Patriots have a lot to prove. They will feature DeMario Douglas, Ja'Lynn Polk, and K.J. Osborn to start the season. Kendrick Bourne will miss at least the first four weeks of the season.
That will leave a lot of workload for running back Rhamondre Stevenson to handle.
With that in mind, Yahoo Sports has made major predictions for Stevenson this season.
In their recent predictions article for New England, they projected Stevenson to rack up 1,200 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground.
"Rhamondre Stevenson is due for a career-year, and with Van Pelt’s system favoring his play style, we could see a monster season from the star running back. Stevenson will likely take the majority of the early down work and goal-line reps. With an increased workload in a more efficient offense, it’s safe to imagine the production will increase for the bright young back."
If Stevenson can live up to those predictions, the Patriots' offense will be in a decent position. He's been more than capable of putting up work-horse running back numbers, but hasn't put it all together just yet.
Stevenson has played well enough during his tenure with the franchise to earn a four-year, $36 million extension that he received this offseason.
During the 2023 season, Stevenson ended up carrying the football 156 times for 619 yards and four touchdowns in 12 games. He totaled 1,040 yards and five touchdowns on 210 carries back in 2022.
He will have the biggest role of his career thus far in 2024. These predictions suggest that he will live up to the hype and expectations that has been receiving.
