Patriots Select Georgia OL in NFL Draft
The New England Patriots have made another addition to their offensive line on day two of the draft.
With the 95th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Patriots have selected Georgia center Jared Wilson.
After two trades in the third to move back from pick 77 to 85, then from 85 to 95, the Patriots finally stick and pick to select Wilson, who will have a chance to develop as an option on the interior of the offensive line.
Wilson, the 6-foot-3, 310-pounder, is a prospect without much experience at the collegiate level, only having one season as a starter at Georgia, but has upside due to his movement skills and speed that could soon transcend him into a potential starter upfront. During his 2024 campaign with Georgia, he started over 800 games at center.
Wilson is now the second addition on the offensive line for the Patriots so far for this draft, pairing up with fellow former SEC lineman and fourth-overall pick Will Campbell. In their first two days of action, it's clear New England is showing an emphasis early on to prioritize the offensive trenches, ultimately meaning great things for Drake Maye's future.
