Patriots Select Miami Kicker in NFL Draft
The New England Patriots have officially made their pick in the sixth round.
With the 182nd pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Patriots have selected Miami kicker Andres Borregales.
The Patriots traded down the board with the Detroit Lions from their 171st pick in the fifth round to land pick No. 182 in the sixth, and now utilize the selection to pick up a new face to compete to be their starting kicker in 2025.
Heading into this offseason, the Patriots moved on from 2024 kicker Joey Slye, who signed with the Tennessee Titans in free agency, and added former Minnesota Vikings kicker John Parker Romo. Now, Romo and Borregales will likely be set to have an interesting position battle come later this year in training camp and throughout the offseason.
Borregales, the 23-year-old, had a strong last season with the Hurricanes, connecting on 18 of his 19 total field goal attempts, while nailing all 62 of his 62 extra point attempts as well, effectively landing All-ACC honors in both 2023 and 2024 and cementing himself as one of the best kicking talents in the nation.
Now, the Patriots make the Miami product to be the first kicker off the board in this year's class.
