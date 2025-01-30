Patriots Should Completely Avoid This Star Free Agent
The New England Patriots have the most cap space in the NFL heading into the offseason, which means they can certainly splurge in free agency.
However, that does not mean that they should spend foolishly.
The fact of the matter is that the Patriots are in a very precarious position: they just want 4-13 in back-to-back campaigns, and they need help up and down the roster. But, they also need to add players that fit.
That's why we need to discuss Khalil Mack.
There has been some speculation that New England could potentially pursue the Los Angeles Chargers edge rusher in the coming months, but the problem is that Mack isn't really a fit for what the Pats are trying to achieve.
Yes, the Patriots are in dire need of pass-rushing help, and Mack is one of the best pass rushers of his generation. However, he is 34 years old and is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he amassed a grand total of six sacks.
Mack is still good, but he is obviously declining, and New England simply cannot afford to hand $20 million annually to an aging, diminishing player, even if it's on a short-term deal.
There will be plenty of other pass-rushing options for the Pats in March, and they will be considerably younger than Mack.
That is where the Patriots should be focusing their energy; not on attempting to acquire players who are clearly past their prime.
Not only can New England sign a young edge rusher in free agency, but it can also pursue one in the NFL Draft, as this upcoming class surely has some players at that position that would interest the Pats. And that goes beyond Abdul Carter, too.
Mack may be tempting because he is a big name and a future Hall-of-Famer, but he is not the best option for the Patriots at this stage.
