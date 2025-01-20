Patriots Should Pursue These Three Free Agent CBs
The New England Patriots have a few major need to focus on fixing during the upcoming NFL offseason. Thankfully, they have the cap space and draft capital to fix those problems.
Over the last few weeks, the wide receiver position has been talked about as the biggest need. However, there is another position on the defensive side of the ball that needs attention as well.
For the Patriots to take a big leap in 2025, they will need to bring in more talent at the cornerback position. Looking ahead at NFL free agency, there are a lot of potential targets that New England could consider. There are no shortages of talent at wide receiver or cornerback to look into.
All of that being said, let's take a look at three free agent cornerbacks the Patriots should pursue.
3. Rasul Douglas, Buffalo Bills
Adding a piece like Rasul Douglas would be a nice move for New England. He would not be a long-term option, as he is 29 years old, but he could be a quality addition for a few years.
Douglas has had a solid season for the Bills in 2024, but he has had a down year from the 2023 campaign. He has racked up 58 tackles, a forced fumble, and five defended passes in 15 games. Last year in 16 total games, Douglas ended up with 61 tackles, a sack, three fumble recoveries, five interceptions, a defensive touchdown, and 14 defended passes.
Bringing Douglas in would give the Patriots an elite cornerback across from Christian Gonzalez. He would also be a much cheaper option than the other two on this list.
2. Charvarius Ward, San Francisco 49ers
Arguably the most popular cornerback available this offseason, Charvarius Ward is an obvious potential target for New England.
Ward would be able to come in and make an instant impact for the Patriots. He played in just 12 games this season and did not have a big year, but neither did the rest of the 49ers' roster. In 2023, Ward totaled 72 tackles, a forced fumble, five interceptions, a defensive touchdown, and 23 defended passes.
Those numbers show why New England should consider pursuing him. He's capable of being a lockdown cornerback and would provide the Patriots with a huge playmaking threat in the secondary.
1. D.J. Reed, New York Jets
Finally, the best potential target for New England at cornerback in free agency would be to steal a star from an AFC East rival. New York Jets cornerback D.J. Reed is set to hit the open market.
Reed, who is 28 years old, is coming off of a year with the Jets that saw him record 64 tackles, a sack, and 11 defended passes in 14 games. He isn't the biggest interception threat, but he can be very sticky in coverage.
Mike Vrabel has been very vocal about wanting the Patriots to play fast and aggressive. Reed fits that play style perfectly. His price tag could be a bit high, but New England should consider bringing him in.
