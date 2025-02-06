Patriots Showing Interest in Sleeper CB
The New England Patriots have quite a few needs to focus on heading into the upcoming NFL offseason. One of those needs comes in the defensive secondary.
While the Patriots have Christian Gonzalez as their No. 1 cornerback, they could use another talent across from him. Jonathan Jones is solid and New England has other talented cornerbacks as well, but they could look to bring in another piece to the position group.
It has been reported that the Patriots have met with a very intriguing sleeper cornerback.
As shared by Danny Jaillet of USA Today Sports, New England met with Nebraska cornerback Tommi Hill at the Senior Bowl. Hill is not a widely talked about prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft, but he has an intriguing skill-set.
Jaillet had this to say about Hill as a potential prospect for the Patriots:
"Hill would certainly be an asset to a Patriots team that could use additional secondary depth. Even with his injuries over the last year, he could be a high-upside draft pick," he wrote.
During the 2024 season with the Cornhuskers, Hill ended up with 21 tackles, an interception, a defensive touchdown, and a defended pass. Back in 2023, he totaled 26 tackles, four interceptions, and nine defended passes.
Those numbers may not be huge, but they're not anything to laugh off either. He struggled with some injury issues throughout the 2024 season that caused his production to drop.
Hill has showcased legitimate playmaking potential. He has also shown that he can be sticky in coverage.
At this point in time, he's projected to be a sixth round pick by many. Some even have him falling into the seventh round. There is a chance that he could end up being a massive steal in this draft.
New England may not end up getting Hill, but he's a player to keep an eye on.
