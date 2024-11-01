Patriots DC Shuts Down Jonathan Jones Trade Talk
The New England Patriots are heading towards the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday with quite a few players that they could move.
Jonathan Jones is one of the top names that has been rumored as a potential candidate. Quite a few contenders around the league could use some help at the cornerback position.
While he has been mentioned in a ton of rumors and speculation, there seems to be a chance that the Patriots would rather keep him around.
DeMarcus Covington, New England's defensive coordinator, spoke out about Jones and opened up about how important he is to the team.
"[He] brings to our team, what he's going to bring to our team for the future, and what he's going to do for us on Sunday," Covington said.
Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald noted that it sounded as if Covington doesn't expect Jones to be traded.
Jones has been a huge leader for the Patriots' defense. He would have good trade value, but he could bring even more value as a mentor for the young team.
So far this season in eight games, Jones has totaled 28 tackles to go along with a forced fumble and three defended passes. He hasn't made the biggest impact, but he has been solid and consistent.
Even though Covington sounds like he's hinting that Jones won't be traded, anything could happen. If a team comes in and makes an aggressive offer for him, New England might have to consider pulling the trigger.
At 31-years-old, Jones could be a piece that the team keeps around for a few years. However, the Patriots may opt to get younger as they continue forward in their rebuild.
It will be interesting to see what ends up happening over the next few days. Jones will be a name to watch closely. For those who want to see New England hold onto Jones, this is exactly the kind of thing that they want to hear.
