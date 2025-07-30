Patriots Sign UFL Standout
The New England Patriots are in the midst of training camp, and gearing up for what is expected to be a season of great improvement from 2024. They've made several additions this offseason, and now they are adding another player ahead of their first preseason game.
The Patriots are signing veteran guard Alec Lindstrom, who had a standout season with the Memphis Showboats in the UFL. Lindstrom went undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft before signing with the Dallas Cowboys. He was waived by the Cowboys in 2023 before signing with the Los Angeles Rams. His stay in Los Angeles was brief, as he was released after just three weeks with the team, and was then picked up by the New York Jets. He made his official NFL debut in 2024, appearing in one game with the Jets before being released in November. He then joined the Memphis Showboats for the 2025 UFL season.
The Patriots had already made several additions up front this offseason, specifically at the tackle position. They signed Lindstrom's former teammate Morgan Moses to be their new starting right tackle and drafted Will Campbell out of LSU to be the new starting left tackle. The Patriots also signed former Minnesota Vikings center Garrett Bradbury to start at center. With all these new additions, Lindstrom slots in as a guy who can compete for a reserve spot on the depth chart.
