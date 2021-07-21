From ‘Bama to the ‘Boro: Patriots sign DL Christian Barmore to Rookie Deal

The New England Patriots have agreed to terms with their second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, completing the signings of this season’s draft class.

The New England Patriots have signed their entire 2021 Draft class. On Wednesday, defensive lineman Christian Barmore agreed to his rookie deal with New England, making him the final piece fitted into the Pats’ rookie puzzle for 2021.

Barmore’s agent, Nicole Lynn, broke the news by posting a picture on Twitter showing Barmore signing the contract.

Barmore’s deal is for four years, reportedly worth $8,522,267. It will also include a $3.59 million signing bonus. He will carry a salary cap hit of $1.55 million in 2021, per PatsCap’s Miguel Benzan

Selected 38th overall, Barmore was clearly coveted by the Patriots. The team was originally scheduled to be on the clock with the 46th overall selection midway through the second round. However, they made a move up the board by trading the 46th selection as well as two fourth-rounders — the 122nd and 139th overall picks — to the Cincinnati Bengals for the 38th overall choice. With that choice, the Pats selected Barmore, who was considered one of the best defensive line prospects in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Barmore, at 6-foot-4, 310 pounds, has the athletic profile to make an immediate impact on the Pats defensive line. A lifelong fan of the very team for which he will now play, Barmore was considered one of the best defensive linemen in the 2021 Draft class. A stout defensive tackle, he blends his strength and power with great technique. During his time at Alabama, he shined in the Crimson Tide’s 3-4 setting, ranging from nose tackle to 3-4 defensive end. Based on their offseason roster additions, New England appears poised to return to a 3-4 set, similar to that which gave them great success in 2019. Here is where Barmore can stand out for the Pats, sooner rather than later. He plays with good leverage, and is strong enough to take on double-teams. He locates the ball quickly, chases with good effort and has excellent range for his size. Barmore has the quick hands and flexibility to develop into a disruptive pass-rusher, with the potential to be an eventual three-down player.

Patriots rookies reported for training camp on Tuesday, July 20. Veterans will report by July 27, with the first team practice scheduled for Wednesday, July 28 at the Gillette Stadium practice fields in Foxboro, Massachusetts.