Patriots Sign Intriguing Defender to Extension
The New England Patriots have started off the offseason with an intriguing move.
On Monday evening, it was announced that the Patriots had made a move to extend one of their own.
As shared by Mike Kadlick of Sports Illustrated, New England has agreed to a two-year contract extension with defensive tackle Jeremiah Pharms Jr.
Pharms ended up playing a solid role for the Patriots during the 2024 NFL season. He is 28 years old and won't turn 29 until after the 2025 regular season gets underway.
During the 2024 season with New England, he played in 16 games. In total, he racked up 33 tackles and two sacks.
Obviously, those aren't star caliber numbers. Pharms is simply quality depth at a position that the Patriots need to retain talent.
Hopefully, Christian Barmore is able to return to full health and get back to being a centerpiece of the New England defense. He dealt with blood clot issues throughout the year and missed most of the season. New England is still hopeful that he can figure those issues out and still be an important piece.
Regardless of what happens with Barmore, Pharms will be a quality player who is ready to play when called upon. He showed flashes of big potential last year.
Mike Reiss of ESPN has revealed that the deal is expected to include a $100,000 signing bonus and $250,000 guaranteed.
All of that being said, this is the start of what should be a very busy offseason for the Patriots. They are loaded with cap space and have quite a few needs to address. Fans should buckle up for what could end up being a wild ride.
Even though re-signing Pharms may not be a big move, it's clear that the front office is ready to get to work.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!