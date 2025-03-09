Patriots Sign Titans Pro Bowl LB
The New England Patriots have made their first big splash of the NFL offseason.
According to multiple sources, the Patriots have agreed to terms on a three-year deal with free agent edge rusher Harold Landry III. The deal is worth $43.5 million with $26 million guaranteed.
Landry was recently released from the Tennessee Titans after spending the first seven years of his career with the franchise as a 2018 second-round pick, and now, the 28-year-old gets an opportunity to reunite with his former head coach in Mike Vrabel during his first year at the helm in New England.
During the 2024 campaign, Landry remained a considerable part of the Titans' defensive unit, totaling 71 combined tackles, 15 TFLs, nine sacks, and four passes defended.
He now joins the Patriots' defensive unit to help be a major impact player from day one. New England was lacking heavily within their front seven last season, especially after trading away star pass rusher Matthew Judon, but it seems the front office has found their answer to those concerns before the legal tampering period even officially opens.
Expect the Patriots to continue making some noise in free agency once negotiations kick off around the league at noon ET on March 10.
