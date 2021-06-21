Patriots Sign WR Devin Ross

The 25 year-old receiver is joining New England for his second stint with the team.

With the start of 2021 training camp just over one month away, the New England Patriots have added another piece to their corps of wide receivers. In fact, it is a face that should be familiar to Patriots fans.

The Pats have announced the signing of wideout Devin Ross to their 90-man roster. Mike Reiss of ESPN was the first to report the likelihood of the signing on Monday. Ross now fills New England’s final available roster spot. Terms of the contract have yet to be disclosed.

The 25-year-old receiver was present for a tryout at New England’s three-day mandatory minicamp from June 14-16. According to several members of the media contingent present for minicamp, he was impressive in accumulating chunk plays and running clean routes.

Ross joined the NFL in 2018 as an undrafted rookie from the University of Colorado. During his collegiate career, he finished eighth in school history in receptions, 12th in receiving yards, and tied for 19th in receiving touchdowns.

This will be Ross’ second tour of duty in Foxboro. He had previously signed with the Patriots’ practice squad in the fall of 2019. Ross remained with the Patriots through 2020 training camp and began the regular season on their practice squad. New England released him in October. Prior to his time in New England, he had spent time with the Tennessee Titans and Philadelphia Eagles.

Ross will face an uphill battle to grab a spot on the Pats’ 53-man roster. He now joins fellow receivers Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne, Marvin Hall, N’Keal Harry, Jakobi Meyers, Tre Nixon, Gunner Olszewski, Devin Smith, Kristian Wilkerson, and Isaiah Zuber on the team’s depth chart.