Patriots Suffer Four Injuries in Jets Loss
The New England Patriots ended up getting blown out last night by the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football. When the final whistle blew, the Patriots ended up losing by a final score of 24-3.
Not only did New England end up losing the game, they also suffered four injuries throughout the course of the game.
Among the players that were banged up during the game were safety Jabrill Peppers, running back Rhamondre Stevenson, offensive lineman Michael Jordan, and cornerback Alex Austin.
At this point in time, there is no telling whether or not the injuries suffered could force any of these players out of action. Hopefully, they're just minor issues and all players will be back on the field soon.
Nothing went right for the Patriots all night long. The offense couldn't move the ball and the defense didn't stand a chance against Aaron Rodgers.
Jerod Mayo had led New England to back-to-back competitive games to begin the season. This was the first time that they were dominated from start to finish. The team will have to shake this loss off and get back on track in Week 4.
Speaking of Week 4, the Patriots will hit the road for a very tough matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. That will be arguably an even more difficult game than they just played against the Jets.
Going up against the defending NFC champions won't be an easy task.
New England will need to figure out the issues offensively in order to put points on the board. Defensively, they'll have to prepare for Brock Purdy and an offense capable of making big-time plays, although they won't have to face star running back Christian McCaffrey.
As more updates become available on the injured players from last night's game, we'll make sure to provide updates for you.
