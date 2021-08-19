Patriots Pregame Notebook: New England Takes on Philadelphia in Preseason Game Two.

Philadelphia (0-1) hosts New England (1-0) in the second preseason matchup for both teams in 2021.

The New England Patriots are in the City of Brotherly Love, set to partake in their second preseason game of 2021. New England will face the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday at 7:30pm ET at Lincoln Financial Field, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Patriots won their first preseason matchup, 22-13 against the Washington Football Team at Gillette Stadium. Philadelphia opened its preseason with a 24-16 loss at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Here are a few notes on Thursday’s game, as the two teams get set for kickoff.

Evening Forecast

Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. (via weather.com)

Historical Tidbits

The Patriots and Eagles will meet for the 24th time in the preseason; their second most -frequent preseason opponent, behind the 29 meetings between the Patriots and the New York Giants.

It is the first preseason meeting between the two teams since 2018, when New England earned a 37-20 victory over Philadelphia at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

The Patriots and Eagles last met in the regular season in 2019. The Pats came away with a 17-10 victory at Lincoln Financial Field on Nov. 17, 2019.

While the teams have played just 13 times in the regular season, they have played 23 times in the preseason with the Patriots claiming a 13-10 edge in the series.

Philadelphia leads the all-time regular-season series with a 7-6 margin

DeVonta Smith likely to play for Eagles

Per reports from NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark, Eagles rookie wide receiver DeVonta Smith is expected to make his debut for the team on Thursday evening. The 22-year-old was selected by the Eagles with the tenth overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft. His instincts and awareness should allow him to quickly become an impact player in Philadelphia. Smith is known for his exemplary route-running and separation skills. While the amount of playing time he receives on Thursday is still a matter of conjecture, the Alabama product should provide a great test for the Patriots’ defensive backs.

Smith, Henry, Jones Unlikely to Play for Patriots

As indicated by reporters in attendance, New England’s Jonathan Jones, Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith took part in early workouts at Lincoln Financial Field, indicating that the trio would remain inactive for the Pats second preseason game. Tight ends Henry (shoulder) and Smith (ankle) continue to recuperate from their respective injuries. Jones, the team’s slot cornerback, sat out Tuesday’s practice after leaving Monday’s joint session with an injury.

Asiasi Stands Alone

With Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith and Matt LaCosse all nursing injuries, Devin Asiasi will be the lone healthy tight end available for Thursday’s preseason game against the Eagles. Though fullback Jakob Johnson and receiver N’Keal Harry may see additional red zone targets, Asiasi should get the chance to showcase his athleticism, as well as his growth in running routes in the open field.