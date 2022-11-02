Give & Take: Patriots Turnovers Main Culprit For .500 Record

No team in the NFL has created more takeaways than the New England Patriots.

So, what's the difference between the 4-4 Pats and the 7-0 Philadelphia Eagles? Turnovers, plain and simple.

Like the Eagles, coach Bill Belichick's team has intercepted 10 passes and recovered six fumbles to lead the league with 16 takeaways. But while the Eagles have only turned the ball over on offense twice, New England has negated its opportunistic defense by throwing 10 interceptions and losing six fumbles.

Radical ratio: 16 takeaways + 16 turnovers = 0.

"We've got to get better in every aspect of our football team," Belichick said this week. "Taking care of the football is obviously part of that."

We're witnessing one of the most un-Belichickian teams in Patriots' history. They won six Super Bowls in part by limiting mistakes and waiting for opponents to beat themselves.

Now? The defense creates scoring opportunities. The offense makes big plays (only seven teams have more than its five plays of 20+ yards). But the mistakes are the great equalizer.

The Patriots are converting only 40 percent on third down, a decrease from 44 last season. They score touchdowns on less than half their Red Zone possessions (46 percent), fourth-worst in the league. And they're averaging only 1.9 points in the first quarter and 4.1 in the fourth, both the lowest of Belichick's 23-year career in New England.

Bottom line: The Patriots' offense is historically inefficient and, because of it, they are an average football team with ranks and record in the middle of the pack. The defense ranks 19th in yards and 15th in points; the offense 20th and 17th.

With no trades at the deadline and no calvary coming to save the day, taking care of the ball is priority No. 1 if they are to make a second-half push for the playoffs. With the Buffalo Bills eyeing a 16-1 record, the AFC East seems out of reach.

The season essentially comes down to the next two weeks. The Patriots must sweep home games against the Indianapolis Colts and New York Jets to get to 6-4 before playing the 6-1 Minnesota Vikings and 6-1 Bills in consecutive weeks before heading into December.

Follow Richie Whitt on Twitter

New England and beyond! Get your Patriots game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here