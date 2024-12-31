Patriots' Top Free Agent Target Drops Ominous News
The New England Patriots desperately need to shore up their receiving corps heading into the NFL offseason, and everyone knows their top target in free agency is going to be Tee Higgins.
But is Higgins already dropping hints that the Patriots aren't exactly on his wish list?
While speaking with Aditi Kinkhabwala of CBS Sports, Higgins certainly sounded like he wanted to remain with the Cincinnati Bengals.
“I’m playing with if not the best, one of the best, quarterbacks,” Higgins said. “I’m playing with if not the best, one of the best, wide receivers. That opens up things for me. In this offense, everyone has a chance to be spotlighted.”
That was on full display this past weekend, when Higgins hauled in 11 receptions for 131 yards and three touchdowns during the Bengals' overtime win over the Denver Broncos.
But here's the real kick to the gut if you're a New England fan: Higgins added that being paid like a No. 1 receiver is "not necessarily" his top priority in free agency.
Considering that the primary thing the Pats have to offer Higgins is a boatload of money, those remarks are obviously not a great sign.
The chances of Cincinnati re-signing Higgins seem slim considering that it has already handed Joe Burrow a massive contract and still has to extend Ja'Marr Chase. Unless Higgins takes a massive pay cut, a Bengals reunion doesn't seem likely.
Still, the feeling you kind of get from Higgins' comments is that he wants to play somewhere he can win, and the Patriots absolutely do not provide that for him at the current point in time.
Sure, having Drake Maye under center makes things a bit more intriguing now, but a quick look at the rest of New England's roster may ultimately scare away Higgins.
