Patriots Targeting Lions Coach for DC
The New England Patriots have reportedly zeroed in on their next defensive coordinator.
According to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports, the Patriots are targeting Detroit Lions defensive line coach and assistant head coach Terrell Williams as their next defensive coordinator.
Williams has been with the Lions for the past year, but before that had spent time alongside Mike Vrabel from 2018-23 on the Tennessee Titans staff. Before joining aboard there, he was with the Miami Dolphins for three seasons from 2015-17 as the defensive line coach.
During his time in Tennessee, Williams had some strong success, as from 2019-23, his units ranked fourth in the NFL for rushing yards allowed. His group in Detroit looked largely similar this season defending the ground game, as the Lions ranked fifth in the league for opposing rushing yards.
Williams will enter a new situation with the Patriots helping out a rushing defense that saw a few struggles across last season. New England ranked 29th in opposing rushing attempts and 23rd in rushing yards, a stat they haven't been that poor in since the 2020 season.
Now, with Vrabel and Williams leading this defensive group, the expectations will be heightened for this coming year to get back on track. The Patriots also hold some significant cap space across this offseason with $120 million freed up (most in the NFL), so the two could have immense opportunity to bring in some notable faces around the league to help bolster the front lines of their defense.
With their defensive side of the ball now in tact with Williams, the focus turns to how Vrabel will approach his offensive coordinator position, and who will ultimately be the one to land the role.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!