Do Patriots Still Have Plausible Path to Playoffs?

The New Patriots' playoff odds have plummeted following losses in three of their last four games. Can they still sneak into the postseason?

FOXBORO — What if we told you even after last week's New England Patriots' stunning Week 15 loss to the Los Angeles Raiders that there was still a path that guaranteed New England a spot in the postseason?

That’s right, just like Jim Mora famously ranted, “PLAYOFFS?!“

With three games to play, the Patriots are sitting at 7-7 but still have a realistic chance of playing Wild Card Weekend.

Despite a struggling Mac Jones and questionable play-calling by Matt Patricia, if the Patriots win their final three games against the Cincinnati Bengals, Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills, they will be guaranteed a spot in the postseason.

Piece of cake, right? Win, and you're in.

Well, if the playoffs started today, all three of those teams would be in. Plus the Patriots have lost three of their last four games, so winning three straight games seems like a tall task.

The Bengals lead the AFC North at 10-4 and have won their last six games. The Dolphins are 8-6 and have not lost to the Patriots since Week 1 of the 2020 season. Buffalo is 11-3 and has beaten the Patriots five out of the last six meetings.

Aside from winning their own games, the Pats’ postseason chances would be best helped by the Los Angeles Chargers and Dolphins losing down the stretch. On the bright side, the Patriots own the tiebreaker against the 7-7 New York Jets (2-0 in head-to-head).

The Patriots, Chargers, Dolphins, and Jets all are separated by a game or less in the AFC standings, with Los Angeles and Miami currently holding the sixth and seventh seeds, respectively, and New York sitting ninth.

Perhaps Buffalo locks up the No. 1 seed and rests key players against the Pats in Week 18? Better yet, the Jets could help by knocking off the Dolphins.

New England will look to do its part with an upset win over the Bengals Saturday in Gillette Stadium.

You can follow Kevin Tame Jr. on Twitter @Kevin_Tame

New England and beyond! Get your Patriots game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here

More Patriots coverage from Sports Illustrated here.