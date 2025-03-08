Patriots Tender Versatile LB
The New England Patriots have taken the first steps in bringing back a solid part of their defensive unit from last season.
According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Patriots have given linebacker Christian Elliss a right-of-first-refusal tender worth $3.26 million, effectively giving New England the right to match any offer given to the defender as a restricted free agent.
Elliss came aboard in New England midway through the 2023 season after being picked up via waivers from the Philadelphia Eagles and emerged as a considerable part of the Patriots' defensive game plan through 2024.
During the 2024 season, Elliss logged 80 combined tackles, one TFL, five passed defended, and two forced turnovers. He was also a strong contributor in New England's special teams unit with a skillset to play a role on both sides of kickoffs and punts.
If signed elsewhere, the right-of-first-refusal tender would not provide any compensation to the Patriots in the event they don't match their offer. However, the expectation would be to see the linebacker return for another year stationed in Foxborough.
Free agency negotiations open across the league on Monday, March 10.
