Patriots Three-Round Mock Draft: Post-Mike Vrabel Hire
The New England Patriots have officially selected the man who will lead them into the future. Mike Vrabel was hired yesterday to be the team's next head coach.
Vrabel, a former star linebacker for the Patriots, was the clear-cut favorite even before Jerod Mayo was officially fired. Now, he's the new head coach and New England will do its best to bring in a more talented roster for him to work with.
Looking ahead to the upcoming offseason, there are quite a few needs to address. They need to make improvements on both sides of the football.
With that being said, the 2025 NFL Draft will be extremely important for the Patriots.
Let's take a look at a new three-round NFL mock draft for New England following their move to hire Vrabel.
Round 1, Pick 4: Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado
Right off the bat, the Patriots land a major impact player. Being able to get Travis Hunter with the No. 4 overall pick would be a major steal. However, there is a very real chance that he slides to them.
Hunter would be a long-term elite playmaker for young franchise quarterback Drake Maye. For a team that desperately needs a No. 1 wide receiver, Hunter would be a potential answer.
In 2024, Hunter ended up catching 96 passes for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns. He also won the Heisman Trophy. Drafting him at No. 4 is a no-brainer if he's available.
Round 2, Pick 38: Princely Umanmielen, EDGE, Ole Miss
Another major need for New England this offseason will be bringing in a better pass rush. Throughout the 2024 season, the Patriots struggled to get to the quarterback consistently.
In the second round, there is a very intriguing edge rusher that could be available.
Princely Umanmielen would be a major addition and has shown legitimate star potential off of the edge. In 2024 with Ole Miss, he racked up 37 tackles, 10.5 sacks, and a forced fumble. He's well worth being a target for New England with this pick.
Round 3, Pick 69: Josh Conerly Jr., Offensive Tackle, Oregon
Next up, the Patriots target more help for Maye. They need a wide receiver badly, but they also need to improve the offensive line.
Landing Conerly at this stage in the draft would be a big win for New England. Standing in at 6-foot-4 and 315 pounds, Conerly has the size and athleticism to develop into a quality starter down the road.
Granted, he may not be an instant impact tackle for Maye and the Patriots, but he would add quality depth and high upside for the future.
Round 3, Pick 77: Omarr Norman-Lott, Defensive Line, Tennessee
Finally, New England finds more defensive help with their second pick in the third round. Adding to the defensive line is a must this offseason, especially with the future of star defensive tackle Christian Barmore being so murky at this point in time.
Omarr Norman-Lott would be an intriguing addition for the Patriots. He is 6-foot-3 and 315 pounds and has shown the ability to defend against the run and get to the quarterback.
Over the last two years with the Volunteers, Norman-Lott has racked up 44 tackles and 9.5 sacks. Bringing him onboard could give them a potential high-end starting defensive tackle.
