Patriots-Exes Tom Brady & Josh McDaniels: Reunion with Raiders?

After working together for 16 years in Foxboro, could Tom Brady and Josh McDaniels reunite with the Las Vegas Raiders next season?

FOXBORO — Remember six years ago when former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady said he wanted to play football until the age of 45?

Then of course there was the whole retiring last February just to come back 40 days later.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion remains under contract with Tampa Bay through the end of the season, and he will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

Taking into consideration that Brady will turn 46 this Summer, is it safe to assume this is his final season, or will we be talking about the future Hall of Famer being the first quarterback ever to start an NFL after his 46th birthday?

It sounds like his long-time offensive coordinator, Josh McDaniels, expects Brady to keep playing. In fact, he is looking to reunite with his old quarterback.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Raiders are expected to pursue Brady if he hits free agency this spring, along with two other teams. McDaniels was Brady’s offensive coordinator for over a decade in Foxboro and the two of them were a part of six Super Bowl championships, 14 division crowns, and eight AFC titles with New England.

“He’ll be 46 years old and I would say there’s a chance that he does not return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers despite the fact that they very much want him back and plan to make efforts toward that,” Rapoport said.

Among the teams that would consider Brady — a couple of them considered Brady last time: The Tennessee Titans still have some quarterback questions. The 49ers if they do not decide to roll with Brock Purdy, although he’s certainly stating his case. And then the Las Vegas Raiders, who have several of his old friends including [Josh] McDaniels.”

The Raiders do appear to be in the market for a quarterback after benching Derek Carr for the team’s final two games in favor of Jarrett Stidham. Not to mention that the veteran quarterback wrote a farewell letter to the Raiders fan base.

If Brady decides to move, Las Vegas does certainly seem like a logical landing spot. Aside from proving he can flourish in McDaniels’ system, the Raiders are loaded with offensive weapons in Davante Adams, Darren Waller, and Hunter Renfroe.

For what it’s worth, Brady was asked how he responds to rumors about other teams while he is trying to "lock in" now that it is playoff time.

"I come to work every day and just want to do my job," Brady said.

