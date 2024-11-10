Former Patriots' Tom Brady Shares Powerful Message to Navy
Former New England Patriots superstar Tom Brady has made headlines today.
While fans have had polarizing opinions on how he has been doing as a broadcaster, he did something today that everyone can get behind.
Fox Sports did a broadcast from the San Diego Naval Base and Brady sent a powerful to the group.
“We really honor you today in the NFL," Brady said. "You men and women who are serving us around the world, you're our heroes. You have the best team in the world. We love you. And thank you so much”
Those words could not be more true. It's easy to watch football and view them as the superstars, but the real superstars are those who protect our freedom.
Brady's message was one that has clearly hit home and has been well received by the Navy and the country as a whole. Seeing him send such a message was a feel-good moment for everyone involved.
As for the Patriots, they are taking on the Chicago Bears this afternoon on the road. With a 2-7 record, New England is hoping to figure out a way to pick up a much-needed win for team morale.
So far, the Patriots have been able to take a 3-0 lead in the first quarter.
New England fans have thoroughly enjoyed the 2024 season away from their actual team. Being able to watch Brady in the broadcasting booth has revealed quite a few stories that were previously unknown. They have also had the opportunity to listen to Bill Belichick on talk shows, broadcats, and podcasts.
It's still weird to see both Brady and Belichick all over the media world. But, both men are still well loved by the fans and will always be a part of the franchise.
Today, Brady's message to the Navy is something that has brought a lot of positivity and hopefully we'll start seeing more recognition of our service members moving forward.
