Patriots Trade Up, Select Florida State DT in NFL Draft
The New England Patriots have traded up the board with the Seattle Seahawks to add an intriguing piece to their front seven.
With the 137th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Patriots selected Florida State defensive tackle Joshua Farmer.
In the deal to move up in the fourth round, the Patriots traded the 144th-overall pick to Seattle, along with one of their seventh-rounders later in the day at 238th overall.
Farmer is a strong value pick early on day three, a 6-foot-3, 305-pound interior defender, who likely projects to be on the interior of Mike Vrabel's 4-3 defense to bring ideal size and power in the pass rush.
During his final season with Florida State, Farmer put together 32 total tackles and four sacks while starting all twelve games. The 22-year-old will join as a piece in the Patriots' interior defensive rotation with a chance to develop into a long-term piece in Mike Vrabel's unit.
While the Patriots started this year's draft putting a heavy emphasis on the offensive end, Farmer now fills in as back-to-back picks on the defensive side, this time to bring some juice to New England's pass rush.
