Patriots Trying Hard for WR Trade
The 2024 NFL trade deadline is less than an hour and a half away and it sure sounds like the New England Patriots are trying to make a move.
Many believe that they will trade at least one of the wide receivers currently on their roster. There are plenty of options for teams around the NFL to choose from.
Arguably the most available name on the roster is K.J. Osborn.
As reported by Chad Graff of The Athletic, the Patriots have made it "abundantly clear" that Osborn is available for trade before the deadline. No more was shared about any trade discussions that may be happening.
New England needs to find a way to move at least one of their wide receivers for some value. Anything that can help them get back into contention over the next couple of years would be very important.
Two other names to keep an eye on are Kendrick Bourne and Tyquan Thornton. Both of those two players have also been rumored to be available for trade.
So far this season, Osborn has failed to make the kind of impact that the Patriots were hoping to see. He has caught just seven passes for 57 yards and a touchdown. Those numbers are extremely underwhelming, to say the least.
It will be interesting to see what the next hour and change holds for New England. They have a chance to acquire some important draft capital. With the direction they're currently headed, they cannot afford to miss out on that opportunity.
Hopefully, they will be able to move Osborn and maybe make another move or two as well. Fans should not count out the Patriots as a potential buyer if the right player becomes available.
Expect to continue hearing rumos and speculation around New England until the deadline passes. Osborn is a name to watch extremely closely.
