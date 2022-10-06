Skip to main content

Patriots Hall of Famer Ty Law to Rookie CB Jack Jones: 'Shut Up!'

New England Patriots Hall of Fame cornerback Ty Law has a blunt response to Jack Jones' postgame comments following last week's loss to the Green Bay Packers.

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots have built themselves a reputation of being an organization that does its talking on the field. In fact, throughout Bill Belichick's tenure as New England's coach, which is now on season No. 23, the Patriots reveal little at their press conferences. Even when the players do talk, they're typically praising their opponent or talking about getting better.

Rookie cornerback, Jack Jones might have missed that memo.

The fourth-round draft pick, who started his first NFL game last Sunday versus the Green Bay Packers, said after the game that he was feeling disrespected by out routes being attempted against him.

Jones forced and recovered a fumble against the Packers, and later had a pick-six against quarterback Aaron Rodgers. In one aspect you can understand where Jones' swagger was coming from as that was an impressive debut for the 24-year-old.

However, Patriots legend Ty Law voiced his disapproval.

“You make a couple of plays, you get an interception, but to say something like that, you got to have some swag and go out there and make some plays,” Law said while appearing on WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show on Tuesday. “I don’t think anybody in that secondary, especially a rookie, can say something like that. You ain’t making enough plays to say something like that. Shut up.”

That is some tough love coming from a Pro Football Hall of Famer, but his resume certainly backs his comments up. One of Law's best attributes was that he played his very best in the biggest games and that’s in part because he embraced the spotlight and the pressure.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Whether it was his pick-six off of Kurt Warner in Super Bowl XXXVI, or his dominance against Peyton Manning in the playoffs, intercepting Manning three times in the 2003 AFC Championship Game in Foxboro, Law certainly had his fair share of big games.

If Jones wants to get to that level of play, he will take Law’s words and welcome them with open arms because it will only benefit him in the long run. Granted it's early in the season, but the Patriots have to be pleased with Jones' development. Aside from his two forced turnovers, he also has nine total tackles and a pass defended.

In the meantime, the Patriots will be back home when they host the Detroit Lions this Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1:00 pm. ET.

