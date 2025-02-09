Patriots Urged to Make Bold Trade with 49ers
Arguably the most talked about storyline surrounding the New England Patriots heading into the NFL offseason has been the need for a wide receiver.
Drake Maye showed off legitimate superstar potential during his rookie season. However, he did not have a legitimate go-to weapon, which is something that the Patriots would love to change.
New England has been connected to quite a few big names at the wide receiver position. Tee Higgins, Cooper Kupp, Stefon Diggs, and DK Metcalf are just four of those names.
Now, another name could be emerging as a potential target.
According to a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, the San Francisco 49ers will look into trading wide receiver Deebo Samuel this offseason.
"Sources say the 49ers are expected to explore trading Samuel this offseason," Rapoport reported. "While it's not a certainty that Samuel is done in San Francisco, it's enough of a possibility that both sides appear to be at peace with moving on if it goes that way."
With that in mind, Darren Hartwell of NBC Sports Boston believes that the Patriots should consider pursuing a trade for him.
"The bottom line: The Patriots need all the help they can get at wide receiver and desperately need to surround Drake Maye with better weapons. That makes Samuel an option worth at least considering," Hartwell wrote.
Samuel is coming off of an underwhelming 2024 season with the 49ers. He played in 15 games, catching 51 passes for 670 yards and three touchdowns. Back in 2023, he caught 60 passes for 892 yards and seven touchdowns while rushing for 225 yards and five more scores.
While he may not be a "superstar" wide receiver, he could give Maye an elite playmaking weapon to utilize.
All of this would depend on how much San Francisco is asking for in return. New England should not overpay for a player like Samuel. If he can be had at a reasonable price, that would make him intriguing for the Patriots.
Expect to continue hearing a lot of rumors and speculation about New England in the coming days and weeks. Samuel may not end up being a target, but he could make some sense.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!