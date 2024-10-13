Patriots OT Leaves Texans Game With Injury
The New England Patriots officially entered a new era of football today against the Houston Texans. Drake Maye made his starting debut.
Unfortunately, the start of the game has not gone according to plan. As of right now, the Patriots are trailing by a score of 14-0.
Maye threw his first career interception early and has struggled to get anything going in the first half.
On another bad note, New England suffered what could be a major injury on the offensive line. A unit that has already struggled this season losing a key piece would be devastating.
As announced by the Patriots on X, offensive tackle Vederian Lowe is questionable to return to the game due to an ankle injury.
No further reports have been made about how serious the injury is or whether he will return to the game or not. Only time will tell how long he has to miss.
However, Lowe has been a very integral part of the line. If he's forced to miss any amount of time, it would be a major loss for New England.
Looking closer at the game, the Patriots have simply been outplayed. Houston is a very good football team and this matchup was going to be tough to beat regardless. In an ideal world, they will be able to pick up their play and make a comeback to get back in the game.
Obvoiusly, this injury to Lowe is a fluid situation and we will make sure to give updates as they become available. Hopefully, this is nothing serious and Lowe will be able to return to the field before the end of the game.
If he is unable to get back on the field today, the hope is that he isn't forced to miss any additional time moving forward.
