Mac Jones Girlfriend Videos Patriots '24 Hours in Pitt'

Those clad in New England Patriots gear enjoyed the "best weekend" in Pittsburgh and that includes the contingent of significant others who made the trip.

Social triumphs were captured on social media by Jen Belichick, the daughter-in-law of Patriots head coach Bill and married to his son and outside linebackers coach Steve. Together with Sophie Scott, girlfriend of quarterback Mac Jones, and Mackenzie Andrews and Parker Henry (respective wives of blocker David Andrews and tight end Hunter Henry, Belichick documented their action-packed weekend to the tune of "BIG MAD" by rapper Ktlyn. Such activities include drinks and dancing in downtown Pittsburgh the night prior before taking in New England's Week 2 victory.

Each of the families involved played significant roles in the Patriots' 17-14 win over the hosting Pittsburgh Steelers: Andrews and Henry paved the way for 124 yards on the ground and a clean spot in the sack category for Jones, who threw for 252 yards and a score in the triumph. Scott, a physical therapist and fellow Alabama alum, shown embracing Jones in the pregame build-up, was among those who commented on Belichick's film work, calling it the "best weekend."

Any Week 3 parties or get-togethers won't require any travel, perhaps not beyond Patriot Place: New England will kick off its 2022-23 Gillette Stadium proceedings on Sunday afternoon when they welcome in the Baltimore Ravens (1 p.m. ET, Fox).

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Geoff Magliocchetti is on Twitter @GeoffJMags