The New England Patriots host the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night in the first game between the two teams since the 47-17 wild card dismantling of the Patriots by the Bills last season.

In a matchup that was previously dominated by New England, the Bills have been on a roll of late, winning three of the last four regular-season meetings.

New England is coming off maybe its best offensive performance since quarterback Mac Jones' return from injury. And the team would like to remember that playoff loss as motivation.

via ESPN

"I'm not going to just dwell on something that's in the past, but it was definitely in my mind how we ended the season last year," running back Rhamondre Stevenson said. "I feel like we get to go out and put a different game on film."

It's the third game in 12 days for the Patriots who are coming off a 33-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Thanksgiving. That loss ended a season-best three-game winning streak for the Pats.

New England finds itself in unfamiliar territory in last place in its division.

"We're going to need to play our best game and that's what we're going to prepare to do this week," Patriots coach Bill Belichick said.

WHAT: Buffalo Bills (8-3) at New England Patriots (6-5)

WHEN: Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, 8:15 p.m. EST

WHERE: Gillette Stadium, Foxboro, Massachusetts (65,878)

TELEVISION: Amazon Prime Video / FuboTV (try it free)

RADIO: 98.5 FM The Sports Hub

Betting via SI SportsBook

TICKETS via SI TICKETS

SPREAD: Buffalo Bills -3.5

TOTAL: 43.5

MONEYLINE: Bills -188, Patriots +155

