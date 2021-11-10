New England Patriots Week Nine Report Card

How did each positional group perform against the Carolina Panthers in Week Nine?

The New England Patriots pulled off a convincing 24-6 victory over Christian McCaffrey and the Carolina Panthers Sunday afternoon. The Patriots have now won three consecutive games.

New England didn't play a perfect game by any means, but it was able to rise to the occasion when it needed to, and there are plenty of positives to draw from this one.

Let's dive right into it, here are my positional grades this week from the Patriots-Panthers game.

Quarterback: C-

Mac Jones wasn't really good in this game, but he also wasn't really bad either. He was just inconsistent.

Seems fair, right?

The box score will tell you Jones was efficient enough to win the game. He went 12/18 for 139 yards, one touchdown, and he threw one interception to old friend Stephon Gilmore. That means he completed 66% of his passes.

His touchdown pass to Hunter Henry was a strike. The ball was thrown perfectly in a spot only Henry could make the catch.

There was a play in the second quarter in which Jones threw a pass with great touch to Brandon Bolden for a big gain.

At halftime, Jones had 121 passing yards. So only throwing for 18 yards in the second half is a little worrisome.

The thing is, the box score does not tell the full story.

The Patriots didn’t rely on their passing game that much, opting instead to run it 39 times. However, when they did ask Mac to throw the football, he made a couple of mistakes that led to two turnovers.

"I think just when you look back on it, there are just reoccurring themes in terms of communication and I can do a better job with that. Part of it is just inexperience, but there is no excuse for that. I have been here for quite a while now and I can figure out the looks that I am not used to seeing, and just go from there. But, we have made progress every game I feel like. The big thing for us is don't turn the ball over and I had two turnovers today so that is not good enough. I will look at it and see what I can do better."

We all have to keep in mind that Jones is a rookie. All rookie quarterbacks have ups and downs. As for his ups and downs, he struggled with downfield accuracy last week against the Chargers, and this week, it was his decision-making that was more of a concern.

Running Backs: A

The Patriots used a three-headed monster at running back in Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson, and Brandon Bolden. The three running backs exhibited for 220 of New England’s 273 total yards.

Harris had the quiet day of the bunch, taking 15 carries for just 30 yards. However, he did find the end zone for the fifth straight game. Harris now has seven rushing touchdowns on the season.

In just 17 offensive snaps, Stevenson led the team in both rushing and receiving yards, carrying it 10 times for 62 yards and catching two passes for 44 yards.

Stevenson showed off his physicality in the second quarter with a powerful stiff-arm to Panthers Safety Sean Chandler that knocked him back five yards.

His biggest highlight was his 41-yard catch and run which set up a Damien Harris score.

Brandon Bolden has done a terrific job replacing James White as the Patriots' third-down back. He continues to quietly make big plays too. For example, in the second quarter, he had a run up the middle for 11 yards, and then the very next play he had a 12-yard run. Later on, in the 4th quarter, Bolden converted a 4th and 2.

“He has a big role – pass protection, route running, some of the carries that he’s taken – he’s done a good job and he’s still continued to keep his role in the kicking game which has been good as well, Belichick said in a postgame press conference Sunday. "But yeah, Brandon has stepped up every week, and Rhamondre, and obviously Damien, and J.J. [Taylor] last week, so hopefully those guys will continue to come through for us.”

It's worth noting and monitoring that both Harris and Stevenson left the game with injuries.

Wide Receivers: D

Did the wide receivers even show up? We can at least confirm they were in the stadium. The only reason I'm not giving them an F is the fact the game plan was clearly focused on running the football.

Kendrick Bourne was the team’s most productive receiver on Sunday, catching three passes for 34 yards.

Meyers was not much of a factor in this game. He came up with an eight-yard reception and fell short of the first-down marker. That was it though. He didn’t catch another pass all game.

It was a very quiet day for Nelson Agholor, he did not catch a single pass and was not targeted once.

Tight Ends: C

Hunter Henry continues to step up when the Patriots need it. His first catch was a key third-down conversion. His second catch was a seven-yard touchdown to put the Patriots up 14-6. The chemistry between Jones and Henry continues to grow too. Jones has connected with Henry for a touchdown in five of the last six games.

Henry isn't producing the flashy pro bowl type of numbers, however, he's on pace to match or set a career-high in touchdown receptions. In 2016 Henry caught eight touchdowns, and last season with the Chargers, Henry caught four touchdown passes. Henry is at least coming up with clutch catches when his name is called.

Jonnu Smith remains misused. In 28 snaps, he took a handoff for four yards and caught one out of two passes thrown to him for four yards, but that’s it. He later left the game with an injury.

Offensive Line: C+

The offensive line committed too many penalties. In the first drive of the game, Isaiah Wynn committed a false start and then Ted Karras got flagged for holding.

Things didn't get much better as the first quarter continued. The offensive line as a unit had a brutal first quarter. Four penalties and two sacks. Mike Onwenu was caught out of position and barely got a hand on Brian Burns on a strip-sack.

Things would eventually settle down. The Panthers finished with just two quarterback hits on Jones, which is a big improvement over previous weeks. Meanwhile, the Patriots continued to dominate the running game, finishing with 39 carries for 151 yards.

It wasn’t ideal at times, but the offensive line is showing signs of improvement.

Defensive Line: A

The defensive line, led by Christian Barmore, was once again solid. Barmore has played more than any other Patriots defensive lineman in each of the last two weeks.

New England’s front was presented with a big task in trying to limit one of the NFL’s best running backs in Christian McCaffrey. They did it, holding him to 52 carries yards on 14 carries.

On top of that, this group harassed Darnold. Deatrich Wise came up with a QB hit and a tackle-for-loss, while Barmore battled down a pair of passes.

Linebackers: B+

Jamie Collins made one of the most impressive, athletic interceptions you’ll see a linebacker make.

“The play Jamie made,” Belichick said about the interception, “I don’t know how many players in the league could make that play. Not very many. That was a tremendous play.”

The linebacker group as a unit did a good job to slow down McCaffrey in the run game and keep him in check in the passing game. They helped limit him to just four receptions for 54 yards.

Matthew Judon had three tackles and added to his sack total on a day where he was a clear problem for Panther's blockers. Meanwhile, Kyle Van Noy made his presence known with two tackles and he batted down a key pass early to force a punt.

Dont'a Hightower showed off his strength when he absolutely blasted Panthers guard Mike Jordan on a McCaffrey handoff to the right side of the offensive line. Jordan came running at Hightower right off the snap in an attempt to block him, and Hightower knocked him back with vengeance.

Hightower also took on two tight ends on another running play, but the two tight ends were not able to move Hightower, which stalled McCaffrey and allowed Judon to make the tackle for a minimal gain.

Secondary: A

This was a dominant showing by the Patriots in coverage. They held Carolina's receivers to just five catches for 40 yards on 13 targets.

JC Jackson added to his collection with yet another interception. He now has five picks on the season.

Jalen Mills had a nice pass breakup and Myles Bryant made his presence with a big hit on DJ Moore.

Special teams: B-

Nick Folk missed a 54-yard field goal. Besides that, he made three extra points and drove in a 37-yard field goal.

It's hard to get on Folk for missing that field, considering how good he has been all season long.

Gunner Olszewski had a tough game. He put the ball on the ground once, but luckily the Patriots were able to recover.

He also left the game in the second quarter, after taking a hard hit from linebacker Frankie Luvu and immediately falling to the ground. He appeared dizzy and had to be helped to his feet after the collision.

Jake Bailey had another solid game, averaging over 50 yards per punt.