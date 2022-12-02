Patriots vs. Bills: Thursday Night Football Live Game Log

Things couldn't get any spicier for the New England Patriots with the Buffalo Bills coming to town.

Temporarily removed from the AFC playoff bracket, the Patriots (6-5) will look to recover from a heartbreaking Thanksgiving loss to the Minnesota Vikings when the mighty Bills (8-3) take the field at Gillette Stadium on Thursday night (8:15 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime Video). This will be the first meeting between the Patriots and Bills this season, as well as the first since the latter laid down a brutal 47-17 shellacking in the opening round of last year's playoffs.

Buffalo has won four of the first five meetings in the new decade and has won each of its past two games after falling out of first place in the AFC East. Both wins came in Detroit, as the Bills topped the Lions on Thanksgiving last Thursday after previously stopping the Cleveland Browns when snowstorms in Western New York forced a relocation. The Patriots and Bills are slated to do battle once more in the final week of the season on either Jan. 7 or 8.

Keep it here for updates from Foxboro all night. Live updates will commence shortly after kickoff.



Geoff Magliocchetti is on Twitter @GeoffJMags

New England and beyond! Get your Patriots game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here

More Patriots coverage from Sports Illustrated here.