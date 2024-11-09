Patriots Newcomer Ruled Out for Bears Game
The New England Patriots made a very intriguing roster move ahead of Week 10 action against the Chicago Bears. They brought in veteran pass-rusher Yannick Ngakoue.
Throughout the first nine weeks of the season, the Patriots have struggled to put pressure on opposing quarterbacks consistently. Ngakoue was brought in to help fix that issue.
Unfortunately, New England will not get their first look at Ngakoue this week against the Bears.
As shared by the Patriots on X, Ngakoue has been downgraded to out for this week's game. They'll have to wait at least one more week to see what he can bring to the field.
Throughout the course of his 128-game NFL career, Ngakoue has recorded 70.5 total tackles and 21 forced fumbles. Not too long ago, he was one of the most feared pass-rushers in the entire NFL.
In five games this year with the Baltimore Ravens, he totaled five tackles and 1.5 sacks. Last season in 13 contests with Chicago, he ended up with 22 tackles and four sacks. Back in 2022, he had 9.5 sacks.
Clearly, he's still capable of making an impact and getting to the quarterback when given a role.
At 29-years-old, Ngakoue still has some good football left in him. New England will hope that he can get healthy and back on the field. If he can make a good impact throughout the rest of the season, there could be a chance that they would consider bringing him back for 2025.
To make room for Ngakoue on the roster, the Patriots made a surprising decision by releasing Raekwon McMillan. He had been one of the best tacklers on the team so far this season.
All of that being said, we aren't going to see Ngakoue on the field this week. Hopefully, he'll be able to get back on the field in Week 11 against the Los Angeles Rams.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!