East, Early: Why Are Dolphins Favored Over Patriots?

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots have a lot to prove this coming season, particularly since the organization made a ton of changes to the coaching staff.

This Sunday's season-opening matchup between the Patriots and Miami Dolphins will be full of compelling storylines; the Patriots are looking to get back to their winning ways after an embarrassing loss to Buffalo Wild Card weekend, and the Dolphins want to prove they are the real deal after some key offseason moves. And of course, both teams will once again feature former University of Alabama teammates at quarterback.

We're not predicting who we expect to win. Instead, we're presenting three things the Patriots should be concerned about heading into this weekend’s divisional battle down at Hard Rock Stadium.

1. Dolphins' Dynamic Duo at Wide Receiver

Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill might be one of the best duo's in the NFL. The Dolphins will look to start fast out of the gate. Will the Patriots be able to contain the two speedy wide receivers?

Waddle wasted very little time making an impact on Miami's offense as a rookie. He recorded 104 receptions for 1,015 yards and six touchdowns. As for Hill, he was a major piece of the Kansas City Chiefs offense, earning six pro bowl selections and three all-pro selections. Last season, he caught 111 catches for 1,239 yards and nine touchdowns.

"Well, ironically, I think that's the highest comfort level that Tua has had in his NFL career," Mike McDaniel said. "I noticed that when I was evaluating Tua this offseason, how convicted and how confident he played when throwing the ball to Jaylen specifically."

Unfortunately, Stephon Gilmore isn’t walking through that door, and neither is J.C. Jackson. It will be up to Jalen Mills and Jonathan Jones to try and slow them down. They'll likely have their issues trying to run with Waddle and Hill in man or zone coverages. Although to be fair, it was Jones who drew the assignment to slow down Hill in 2019 and 2020, and he did a decent job.

2. Miami's Pass Rush

Despite not having a star, the Dolphins had a solid pass rush in 2021. Even Bill Belichick acknowledged that the Dolphins love to create pressure and send the blitz. Edge rusher Emmanuel Ogbah has two consecutive seasons of nine sacks, and tackle Christian Wilkins is coming off a career year. Jaelan Phillips is a breakout candidate after recording 8.5 sacks as a rookie. Elsewhere, three-time pro bowler, Melvin Ingram III provides that veteran presence entering his 11th season.

The Patriots offensive line has seen substantial turnover since last season. Starting guards Shaq Mason and Ted Karras are long gone, with rookie Cole Strange and Michael Onwenu replacing them. David Andrews is the only starter still in the same spot he played in 2021. In fact, starting tackles Isaiah Wynn and Trent Brown changed sides this offseason, with Wynn now on the right and Brown on the left.

New England’s rebuilt offensive line will have its hands full. It could be a long day for Mac Jones if he is constantly under pressure.

3. South Florida Weather Conditions

History is not on the Patriots' side, as New England has lost seven of their last nine road games against the Dolphins. The team even altered their travel plans to try and change their fortunes.

Last week, Bill Belichick was asked about the potential effect of the weather on his team, he responded by saying:

“We’ve certainly had a good opportunity to be in some warm weather this year. I’d say this has been a little bit warmer than usual training camp — and then time in Vegas. I think that’s one of those things that you don’t really know until you get into playing in it. It’s different to train in it than to actually play.”

New England is 3.5-point underdog heading into Sunday’s game.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook