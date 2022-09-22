Patriots DE Deatrich Wise Striving For 'Consistency'

FOXBORO — This year's New England Patriots defense looks a lot different than what most fans are accustomed to. Gone are some of the high-caliber names that helped New England win Super Bowls.

Aside from Devin McCourty, who is in his 13th season, Lawrence Guy, who is in his sixth season, and Deatrich Wise, who is in his sixth season, the defense has transitioned to a new wave of players.

However one of the longer-tenured players is really coming into his own. Granted it has only been two games, but Wise has stood out on the defensive side of the ball.

“Wise has really done a good job for us,” said head coach Bill Belichick after the Steelers game. “Got off to a great start in the game. Made a couple of big stops early. Did a good job with a very mobile quarterback, back there with [Mitchell] Trubisky.”

Last week against Pittsburgh, Wise registered four tackles and played an essential role in preventing Trubisky from scrambling for first downs.

“I think he’s given us a lot of high-quality snaps,” Belichick added. “Both run and pass and a higher number of snaps. He does a lot of either extra running or a lot of running during every play, finishing plays, chasing the ball downfield, things like that. He’s in good condition and is playing well for us.”

Wise and his seven tackles, one sack, and one forced fumble have developed into a three-down player this season. In fact, he has shown tremendous improvement against the run and a case could be made that he's been the Patriots' best player over the first two games.

The 28-year-old has certainly made the most out of his opportunities, playing over 80 percent of the Patriots' defensive snaps for the second straight week.

Wise credits consistency as a major reason for his success.

“That’s one thing that I have always worked on diligently,” Wise told reporters on Monday. “Making sure that I’m consistent in the areas that I need to improve on, and consistent in the areas that they think I’m really good at or that I think that I’m also good at. Just showing up every day, doing the same things, and working hard. That’s the only way you can do it.”

Originally a fourth-round draft pick by the Patriots in 2017, Wise has appeared in a combined 86 regular season and playoff games and has also won a Super Bowl. He was voted a team captain for the first time in his career earlier this month.

Wise is the only bright spot from that draft class. New England also drafted defensive end Derek Rivers, offensive tackle Antonio Garcia, and offensive tackle Conor McDermott.

While Wise turned into a solid rotational member along New England’s defensive line, the rest of the team’s 2017 draft class have struggled to remain in the NFL.

Rivers tore his biceps. He played five games for Houston last season, starting in one, and racking up nine tackles, one sack, two tackles for loss, and a quarterback hit.

Garcia plays for the Edmonton Elks of the Canadian Football League and Conor McDermott alternates on and off the Jets roster.

Wise will look to build off his start when the Ravens visit Gillette Stadium for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday, Sept. 25.

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here